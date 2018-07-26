Mystery Lotto winner living in East Sussex

A mystery Lotto winner, known only as Mr D from East Sussex, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky retiree scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the Lotto Millionaire Raffle draw on Saturday (July 21).

Mr D played Lotto through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of more than eight million winners that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr D for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

The National Lottery says playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email delivered directly into your inbox. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr D, release some details through partial publicity.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.