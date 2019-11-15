Murder investigation leads to Eastbourne street

Crime scene investigators set up a tent in an Eastbourne road this afternoon (Friday).

Police were joined by forensics teams at the scene in Ashford Square next to the railway lines at about 2pm.

Police on scene in Ashford Square SUS-191115-144257001

Sussex Police says it is part of the investigation into the murder of a woman in Lewes.

The body of Nicola Stevenson, 39, was discovered in a wheelie bin at a recreation ground off Landport Road on Wednesday (November 13).

Police say she had suffered a significant head injury and a post mortem has shown she died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head. Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

Photo by Della Bentham SUS-191115-144202001

On Thursday evening (November 14) police revealed a 37-year-old ma, of no fixed address, was arrested in a car park off Langney Road, on suspicion of her murder.

A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was also arrested in Lewes on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder. He remained in custody on Friday afternoon (November 15).

Search and forensic teams continue to work at the recreation ground and also at Nicola’s home in nearby Stansfield Road. Police say it is hoped that the current cordon will be reduced by the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, who is leading the investigation, said, “Our thoughts at this time are with Nicola’s family and friends and we are determined to seek justice for them.

Police are satisified the woman is Nicola Stevenson (pictured), from Lewes. Picture: Sussex Police

“Nicola died following a significant blow to the head. Her body had been placed in the wheelie bin and dumped in the undergrowth and we want to establish when that happened and when she was last seen alive.

“We know that the bin was probably there on November 1 and we are now trying to establish when Nicola was last seen alive. Our initial appeal prompted a number of calls around the wheelie bin and I would like to thank everyone who has called in.

“We would still welcome any more information around any aspect of the investigation, but I am really interested to hear from anyone who saw her after around the first week of October.”

Report online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford.