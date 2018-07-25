Mums and dads clear up skate park for Beach Life

A group of mums and dads got together to spruce up the former skate park on Eastbourne seafront in time for the Beach Life Festival.

Sian Hutchinson, whose son Dante is a scooter world champion, told the Herald she had arranged free use of a pump track for the extreme sports festival, which took place last weekend, and she wanted to area to look nice for the event.

Sian said, “Our community of mums and dads and riders went up the skate park to cut down all the weeds and prickles in time for the Beach Life Festival.

“We spent two hours cutting down weeds at the front of the park on the promenade.”

Dante has now travelled the world competing but he grew-up in Eastbourne and spent many years practicing at the Eastbourne seafront skate park before the ramps were removed.

Mum Sian added, “A beautiful moment where a community comes together to take ownership and pride in the empty space that was the heart of so many lives.”

The two-day Beach Life Festival took place at the weekend.

The sun shone as the crowds took part and watched extreme sports on the ground and out at sea.

There was plenty for all the family and for all age groups including skating and circus skills for the little ones and bungee jumping for the more adventurous.

The festival has been running for a number of years and was formerly called Eastbourne Extreme. It is held at the Eastern End of the seafront each year, near Princes Park and the Sovereign Centre .

• See pictures of the event on page 18 and 19.