Mum to run 16 miles to remember son who took his own life

A woman whose eldest son took his own life in November 2017 will be running the 16 miles from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier in his memory.

Kym Browning’s son Jimmy Barnes died on November 26, 2017, at the age of 25, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Rebecca Barnes with her husband Jimmy and their two children

Ahead of her run on Saturday, July 28, Kym will be fundraising for You Raise Me Up – a Polegate-based charity offering support to families who have lost a young adult between the ages of 16 and 25.

She will also be raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably and the Hastings Wanderers football team – where her youngest son plays.

She said: “The reason for Jimmy’s death is not and may never be known, however, the one thing we know for certain is that life will never be the same again.

“It has left a massive hole in our hearts and the emotions we now feel are something we never want another family to deal with. We wish to raise the awareness of male suicide and in turn raise as much money as possible to aid the charity work that is ongoing to prevent these unthinkable events. Every week 84 men in the UK take their own lives which I’m sure you will agree is far too many.”

Rebecca Barnes and her husband Jimmy

Kym hopes to reach Hastings Pier by 1.30pm before making her way to the London Trader pub to celebrate the life of her ‘much-loved son’.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kym-browning.

Two weeks before Kym’s run, Jimmy’s widow Rebecca Barnes will be hosting a charity ball to tackle the stigma surrounding deteriorating mental health in young men.

It will be held at the Leeford Place Hotel, in Battle, on Saturday, July 14. For tickets, please call Rebecca on 07969 996709.