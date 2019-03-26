‘Multi-vehicle’ collision on A27 in Wilmington

A multiple vehicle collision was reported on the A27 Lewes Road in Wilmington this morning (March 26).
Emergency services and a recovery vehicle were sent to the scene after the incident near The Street (Arlington/Litlington turn off) at about 7.30am.
The road was partially blocked both ways and there was queuing traffic.
Congestion was reported to Berwick going westbound and Polegate eastbound.
A witness described it as a “multiple vehicle RTC” and said there were long queues each way.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said ambulances were not called to the scene.