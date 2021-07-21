Multi-vehicle collision on A27 causes delays
A multi-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A27 at Selmeston this evening.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:48 pm
According to traffic reports, a car overturned in the collision and the road is blocked both ways.
An air ambulance is said to be en route.
Meanwhile, a collision has partially blocked School Lane in Hadlow Down.
A car and a van were involved in the collision in Stockland Lane, according to reports.s