Multi-vehicle collision on A27 causes delays

A multi-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A27 at Selmeston this evening.

By Jennifer Logan
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:47 pm
According to traffic reports, a car overturned in the collision and the road is blocked both ways.

An air ambulance is said to be en route.

Meanwhile, a collision has partially blocked School Lane in Hadlow Down.

A car and a van were involved in the collision in Stockland Lane, according to reports.s

