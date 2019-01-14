There has been a multi-vehicle collision in Stone Cross this morning (January 14).

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Tesco Express in Dittons Road after five cars were said to have collided just before 9am.

Emergency Services on scene, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190114-094233001

Eastbourne PC Dave Elliot said on Twitter at about 9am, “Five vehicle RTC by Stone Cross Tesco, Mimram Way roundabout. Recovery on scene.”

Dittons Road was reported as closed both ways, and there was said to be slow traffic from Adur Drive to the A22 Golden Jubilee Way (Stone Cross Roundabout).

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Photos by Dan Jessup.