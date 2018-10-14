MS friendly walks are to return next year

The summer-long programme of MS-friendly health walks in Hampden Park finished on Saturday October 6, but they have been so popular the group is determined to start again next year.

John Spencer is one of the walk leaders. He said, “Everyone has really enjoyed these very gentle walks, always going on a nice level path with plenty of pauses to appreciate the scenery and the ducks. And I think it is safe to say there was a fair bit of chatting along the way!”

Meeting on the first Saturday of the month from May to October, about a dozen people joined in every time to take a turn around the park.

“We always have a cup of tea together in the café afterwards too,” John continued. “The social side is as important as the exercise. And seeing people make friends and share stories and support each other has been a delight.”

The walks were part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Lorna Neville, the coordinator, said, “These walks were not too long and not too difficult. The participants loved them and they all want them to start up again next spring, so we plan to do just that.

“In the meantime, we have one-hour health walks every Tuesday in Hampden Park, every Wednesday from the Sovereign Centre and every Friday in Shinewater. All completely free to join.”