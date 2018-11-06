Motorists warned of delays on busy road outside Eastbourne

Temporary traffic lights are being put on a busy road as part of a sewer is upgraded.

Upgrading and improving the sewer in Westham has been brought forward and is due to start on Monday (November 12).

The upgrade works run along Rattle Road, between Stone Cross and Westham, from the Bellway Homes development to the Rattle Stream and means up to 300 metres of the busy road will be closed at any one time with traffic controlled by temporary lights until December 21,

A spokesperson at Bellway Homes said, “We will try to keep disturbance to residents to a minimum and apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”