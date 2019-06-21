Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Eastbourne

The ambulance service was called to a collision between a motorcyclist and a car in Eastbourne yesterday evening, a spokesman confirmed.

Crews received a call at 6.01pm alerting them to the incident in Langley Rise, Eastbourne.

The collision took place in Eastbourne last night

The patient was conscious and responsive, complaining of pain in her leg with no visible injury, the spokesman said.

“Her partner offered to convey her to Eastbourne Hospital and after a clinical review it was agreed she could be taken,” confirmed the spokesman.

SEE MORE: Suspected drink-driver arrested after car overturns in Polegate

Eastbourne roadworks: I would be interested to know how many of your readers have taken a tumble

“Onshore wind turbines give us clean and cheap energy. In fact, they’re now the cheapest source of energy in the UK.”