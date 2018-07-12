Mother who suffered tinnitus took her own life, inquest hears

A single mother of two who struggled with tinnitus took her own life, an inquest heard.

Deborah Tuthill, known as Debbie, died on January 20 this year after falling from Beachy Head.

The 53-year-old from Buckinghamshire also suffered anxiety and had found it difficult to cope following her divorce, the hearing at Eastbourne Town Hall heard today (Thursday).

Giving evidence was DS Elliott, a police negotiator, who was at the scene alongside volunteers from the Beachy Head Chaplaincy.

The inquest also heard from Ms Tuthill’s GP Myles Johnson, who said she had been taking anti-depressants for anxiety and had recently begun to suffer from tinnitus.

In a letter to her doctor in November 2017 she wrote, “I had some quite significant life events I’m currently dealing with.”

Ms Tuthill’s brother Tim Vann was present at the inquest. He said, “She’s been the same since her divorce. It was a massive thing in her life that really upset her. “She was never the same.”

Coroner Fiona King recorded a conclusion of suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.