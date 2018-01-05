Mother’s distress after visit to child’s overgrown grave

A mourning mother was ‘heartbroken’ when she went to her 13-year-old daughter’s grave over Christmas and found it was overgrown.

Luiza Lomas, of Pevensey Bay, visited with family to put flowers and decorations on the grave of her daughter Celina at Langney Cemetery but said it had become so covered in grass she could not even read the words on the plaque.

Luisa Lomas was upset to find her daughter Celina's grave was buried in grass

She said, “It broke our hearts to find it in such a state. We could not find it buried in the long grass. It’s my daughter, it was Christmas time. It’s very upsetting.

“I wanted to visit her to make it nice for Christmas. We were going to decorate it a little bit, but we had to take everything back home. I think it’s very sad after everything I have been through.”

Thirteen-year-old Celina died just days after being taken ill with pneumonia two years ago.

Her mother said this was not the first time she had found her grave in a bad state, “They cut the grass and it goes all over and covers it. It’s been flooded before, we found it almost underwater. I think we pay a lot of taxes in this country. Something must be done.”

Mrs Lomas, 51, said she contacted the council but has still not received a response and the family ended up tidying the grave themselves.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The grass around graves is cut on a three weekly cycle from March through until the end of October each year.

“Last autumn was wet but also very mild and despite our best efforts the grass has continued to grow. Small personal items placed in the grass, even if they are on grave spaces, can be easily damaged if the strimmers get too close. Accordingly, our contractors keep a sensible distance away and avoid causing damage and upset to the bereaved.

“It was never our intention to cause distress to Mrs Lomas and her family. As a way forward, we have invited Mrs Lomas to meet with us on site to discuss this matter.”