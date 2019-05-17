Motcombe Pool staff thank firefighters for their help with chemical leak

Staff at Motcombe Swimming Pool have thanked East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their help during the chemical leak on Thursday (May 16).

Motcombe Lane was cordoned off just after 7.30am after reports of a chlorine leak. Emergency services including six ESFRS appliances, paramedics, police and a mass decontamination unit attended the scene.

The road was blocked for more than four hours and nearby residents were asked to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Two people were treated at the scene, suffering from the effects of the chlorine leak, then taken to hospital for further treatment.

The pool area was ventilated to remove the gas then opened again today (Friday, May 17) to the public.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Leisure Trust, explained that a small leak of sodium hypchlorite had taken place in the plant room, which had a secure bonded area which effectively stopped the leak from spreading further.

A Wave Leisure spokesperson has today apologised for any inconvenience caused and added, “Motcombe swimming pool is now open again as normal - thanks to @EastSussexFRS for their help dealing with the chlorine leak yesterday and to everyone who helped share the word about the temporary closure.”

Please see below a statement from Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive at Wave Leisure Trust, regarding the Motcombe swimming pool chemical leak:

READ THIS: Water main bursts at roadworks site in Eastbourne town centre