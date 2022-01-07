More than 30 arrests in Eastbourne for offences including burglary, drug driving and assault
Eastbourne Police confirmed in the last week there have been more than 30 arrests made in the town for a range of offences.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:53 pm
The post on Facebook from Eastbourne Police said, “In the last seven days over 30 arrests have already been made for various offences across Eastbourne, including for burglary, fraud, criminal damage, assault, drug driving, ABH and drink driving.”
There are currently five people in custody, police confirmed.
Officers reminded residents that ‘the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority’ and confirmed ‘various teams’ will be out and about this weekend (January 8–9).
If you see or hear anything police need to know about call 101 or go online for non-emergencies. Always call 999 in an emergency.