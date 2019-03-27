SUS-190603-111439001

More pictures of Eastbourne pubs which are no more

Last week’s look at local watering holes which had closed down proved popular with readers who reminded us of some more hostelries where time was called for the last time.

We have also heard from people who recall with fondness their days in the Bitter End, part of the Queens Hotel on the seafront, The Golden Lion in the Arndale as it was then and Beach Pub in Beach Road which went on to become the Big Apple.

The Gildredge Pub on the corner of Terminus Road is now demolished SUS-190327-121913001
The Gildredge Pub on the corner of Terminus Road is now demolished SUS-190327-121913001
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
The Black Horse in happier times. Photo submitted by Adrian Albon whose father was the landlord for a number of years SUS-190327-114633001
The Black Horse in happier times. Photo submitted by Adrian Albon whose father was the landlord for a number of years SUS-190327-114633001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
The Lottbridge Arms in Hampden Park SUS-190327-114643001
The Lottbridge Arms in Hampden Park SUS-190327-114643001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
The Gildredge Hotel before it became the Gildredge Pub SUS-190327-122102001
The Gildredge Hotel before it became the Gildredge Pub SUS-190327-122102001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1