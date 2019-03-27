More pictures of Eastbourne pubs which are no more
Last week’s look at local watering holes which had closed down proved popular with readers who reminded us of some more hostelries where time was called for the last time.
We have also heard from people who recall with fondness their days in the Bitter End, part of the Queens Hotel on the seafront, The Golden Lion in the Arndale as it was then and Beach Pub in Beach Road which went on to become the Big Apple.
The Gildredge Pub on the corner of Terminus Road is now demolished SUS-190327-121913001