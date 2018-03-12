MORE OUT IN THE FIELD COLUMN: Birthday shout outs and holidaying in Eastbourne

• A rather large dumping of the white stuff last week – flights cancelled and a red weather alert across southern Ireland – somewhat thwarted my plans to get to the Emerald Isle to see the family ahead of St Patrick’s Day so I spent an enjoyable long weekend in Eastbourne visiting some places I had been meaning to for some time. My first stop was the Hydro Hotel where a rather splendid gazebo has been erected on the front lawn. Second stop was the Boathouse in Princes Park for a breakfast (and very nice it was too), the Black Cat in Meads (equally delicious) and I even made it to the new auditorium at the Towner on Sunday afternoon to watch the British cinema classic Brighton Rock.

• There are lots of people on the birthday shout out this week but first of all congratulations to Crown and Anchor landlady Heidi Lane and her beau David Ray who tied the knot recently. May you have many happy years together. Those blowing out the candles include Maureen Hurley, coastguard Lee Michael, Helen Thomas, Nicola Long, Ashley Wigman, Wendy Padget, Kay Smith, Katie Maxwell, Rick Scott, Jayne Howard and last but not least my dear family friend Mary Feeney.