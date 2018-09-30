Mixed weather forecast for Sunday and into next week

This morning’s dry, bright weather will change going into the afternoon, with a band of cloud moving south east bringing occasional light rain.

Maximum temperatures will reach 16 degrees Celsius, but likely to hover around 14 with a light breeze.

Into the evening, clear skies will turn the night chilly but persistent wind, particularly in the east, is expected to prevent a frost.

A minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius is forecast.

A mostly dry week is expected across East and West Sussex, with a chilly morning tomorrow growing into a sunny, but not particularly warm, day.

Tuesday will bring early cloud and rain which is forecast to give way to bright, breezy spells which will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

