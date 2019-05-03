Missing woman last seen in Eastbourne

Police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Eastbourne area.

Valeria Funtez-Vazqueza, 41, was last seen in the area around 3pm on Thursday (May 2), said police.

Sussex Police say the area is unknown to her and she could become confused by her surroundings.

She is described as white with an olive skin complexion, 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with long dark hair.

Valeria, who speaks little English, was last seen wearing a pale grey coat, blue jeans and tanned shoes.

If you see her or believe you have seen her since she went missing report online or call 101 quoting 717 of 02/05.