Missing woman Joanne Bennett spotted at Seven Sisters

A missing Hove woman has been spotted on CCTV near the Seven Sisters.

Police have issued the footage of Joanne Bennett which was taken after she got off the 12A bus from Eastbourne to Brighton.

Joanne Bennett is missing from her home in Hove. SUS-191016-151518001

She is believed to have got off at the Seven Sisters bus stop at around 4pm on Monday (October 14).

The 38-year-old is white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build and with dark shoulder-length hair.

Joanne is believed to be wearing white plimsolls, a green raincoat and carrying a small handbag.

If you see Joanne call 999 immediately.

If you have information on where she could be or believe you have seen her since she went missing report it to police online or call 101 quoting 1309 of 14/10