Missing woman has Eastbourne links

Sussex Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing woman Amelie Madec.

Amelie, 39, was last seen in Newhaven at 1.30pm on Monday (April 29), say police.

Officers describe her as white, 5’ 6”, slim, with long dark blonde hair. Amelie was last seen wearing a green coat, black trousers, a black shirt, brown shoes, sunglasses and carrying a blue rucksack and a green handbag.

Amelie has links to Eastbourne, Newhaven and Peacehaven, say police.

If you see her please dial 999 immediately. If you have seen or heard from Amelie since she was reported missing please report online or call 101 quoting 652 of 29/04.