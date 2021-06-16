Missing woman found safe by Eastbourne emergency services

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 12, due to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Eastbourne

“Officers carried out an extensive search and the woman was found safe around 11.20pm.”

A spokesperson for Eastborune RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged yesterday Saturday May 12 at 8pm.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards and police with a search for a missing person.