Missing woman found safe by Eastbourne emergency services
Emergency services were called due to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Eastbourne before she was found safe.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 2:24 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 12, due to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Eastbourne
“Officers carried out an extensive search and the woman was found safe around 11.20pm.”
A spokesperson for Eastborune RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged yesterday Saturday May 12 at 8pm.
“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards and police with a search for a missing person.
“The person was located safe and well.”