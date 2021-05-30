Missing teenager last seen in Eastbourne
Police are appealing for information after an Eastbourne teen went missing this week.
Sixteen-year-old Max Swindles was last seen in the town on Wednesday (May 26) and police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
A spokesman for Eastbourne Police said: "Have you seen missing Max Swindles, 16, who was last seen in Eastbourne on Wed (26 May).
"He was wearing a black & red cap, black coat, black hoodie and jogging bottoms & black & red trainers. If you have any info contact police online or by call 101 quoting serial 1620 of 26/05."