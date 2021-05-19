Missing teenager from Eastbourne may have travelled to Battle
A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from Eastbourne.
Max Swindles was last seen in Eastbourne at 12.55pm on May 16, Hastings Police said on Twitter.
Officers suspect he may have got on the train to Battle.
Max is described by police as slim, 6’, with short curly black hair and wears glasses.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1316 of 16/05.