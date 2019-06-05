Missing teenage boy has links to Eastbourne

Police are searching for a missing teenager with links to Eastbourne.

Mehmet Yuzudik, 14, was last seen in Luton on Sunday (June 2) at 2pm.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, and wearing a dark blue Nike tracksuit with white stripes.

Bedfordshire police say he has links to Islington and Edmonton, Cambridge and Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said on its Twitter account, “Please help our colleagues @bedspolice find missing Mehmet as he has links to #Eastbourne. Thank you.”

If you have information, call 101, ref 43 of June 3.