Missing teen could be in Eastbourne or Brighton

A missing teenager could be in Eastbourne or Brighton.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Elliot Ben-Sellem, who is missing from his home in Northampton.

Elliot Ben-Sellem is missing and could be in Brighton or Eastbourne. Photo provided by Sussex Police SUS-190711-130010001

Officers say the 17-year-old was last seen in Brighton on Wednesday morning (November 6).

Elliott is described as white, 6ft 2ins and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers, a black t-shirt and a black beanie hat, said police.

Police say as well as Brighton, it is thought that he may also have links to the Eastbourne area.

If you have seen Elliot or have any information about his whereabouts, report it to police online or call 101 quoting 47190191222.