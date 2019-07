An 84-year-old missing sailor who was seen leaving Newhaven for France has been found.

According to Sussex Police, Trevor Franklin left Newhaven on his boat on July 1 bound for Boulogne, France.

The experienced mariner was last seen in Dover on July 4 but had not been seen or in contact since, police said.

Trevor was found in Folkstone Harbour moored up in his yacht on Saturday night (13 July).