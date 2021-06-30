Missing person found safe by Eastbourne emergency services

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers and Coastguard crews were called to the search on Monday, June 28.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said, “At approximately 12.45pm on Monday, 28 July, HM Coastguard responded to reports of an unmanned catamaran kayak found drifting near Seaford Beach.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Birling Gap and Newhaven, alongside the Newhaven and Eastbourne RNLI and the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent; the owner was located safe and well inshore.”

Coastguard helicopter. SUS-150921-073106001

A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “They were requested to launch the all weather lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards, Coastguard rescue helicopter 163 and Newhaven Lifeboat with a search in the Seaford Bay area for a person reported missing from a kayak.