Missing man may be in Eastbourne

A man missing from his home in Cheshire for more than two months may be in Eastbourne, say police.

Terence Elwell, 33, went missing in mid-September and was found at a hotel in Eastbourne, but while he was in contact with his family in mid-October, he has not returned home to Widnes and hasn’t been seen since October 14.

Police describe him as white, 5’ 9”, slim, with short light brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1029 of 30/10.