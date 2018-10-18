Missing man last seen leaving hospital in Eastbourne

Police are searching for Paul Cragg, who is missing from his home near Uckfield.

The 63-year-old was authorised leave from Eastbourne District General Hospital on Friday, October 12, however he failed to return.

The car he is driving – a blue Audi A8 – has since been spotted in the areas of Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Paul is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with grey hair and facial hair.

Police are concerned for his welfare and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1119 of 12/10.