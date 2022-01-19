Missing man found dead at cliffs near Eastbourne

Sussex Police confirmed Paul Beddoe went missing from his home on January 4.

A police spokesperson said Paul was ‘sadly found dead’ at the cliffs on Saturday (January 15).

The RNLI spokesperson said the Eastbourne lifeboat was called out at 3pm on January 15 to assist the local coastguard near Belle Tout Lighthouse.

Sussex Police

The police spokesperson said, “His family have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer is continuing enquiries.”