Missing man found dead at cliffs near Eastbourne
A 62-year-old man from Eastbourne who had been missing for a few weeks has now been found dead.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Sussex Police confirmed Paul Beddoe went missing from his home on January 4.
A police spokesperson said Paul was ‘sadly found dead’ at the cliffs on Saturday (January 15).
The RNLI spokesperson said the Eastbourne lifeboat was called out at 3pm on January 15 to assist the local coastguard near Belle Tout Lighthouse.
The police spokesperson said, “His family have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer is continuing enquiries.”
• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.