News you can trust since 1865

Eastbourne naturist group in need of place to swim

Body found at cliffs near Eastbourne

Thanks to you all, from Eastbourne lighthouse

Man, 47, arrested after police chase on A27

Concern for missing pregnant woman with links to Brighton, Worthing and Eastbourne

“Thanks for sharing and caring.”

A statement from police said: “We’re pleased to confirm 27-year-old Jordan Wood, reported missing from the Eastbourne area, has been found safe.