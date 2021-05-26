Missing Eastbourne teen found
A teenager who went missing in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday) has been found.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:35 am
Liam Britain, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 25, and was found later the same day.
Eye witnesses said a helicopter was circling Eastbourne last night while there was a lot of police action across the town looking for the boy.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Liam Britain, who had been reported missing from Eastbourne, has been found safe.
“The 14-year-old boy was located by officers in the town on Tuesday evening (May 25).”