Missing Eastbourne teen found

A teenager who went missing in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday) has been found.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:35 am
Sussex Police car. SUS-211003-192626001

Liam Britain, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 25, and was found later the same day.

Eye witnesses said a helicopter was circling Eastbourne last night while there was a lot of police action across the town looking for the boy.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Liam Britain, who had been reported missing from Eastbourne, has been found safe.

“The 14-year-old boy was located by officers in the town on Tuesday evening (May 25).”