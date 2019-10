A missing Eastbourne man has been found hundreds of miles away.

Concerns were raised after Christopher Wright was last seen boarding a train at Eastbourne railway station at about 5am on Monday (October 21).

Police launched an appeal to find the 22-year-old – but have announced he was found earlier today (October 23) in Leeds.

Sussex Police said on Twitter, “Great news! #Missing Christopher Wright from #Eastbourne was found safe and well in #Leeds this morning.”