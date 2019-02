Police say a missing Eastbourne girl has been found safe and well.

Megan Slater-McElhill, 15, had been missing from her home since Monday (February 18).

Officers today (February 27) announced she has been found safe and well in Eastbourne, having been located on Tuesday night (February 26).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We would like to thank everyone who shared our concerns for her welfare and helped with efforts to find her.”