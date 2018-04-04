Missing boy could be in Eastbourne

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing teenager who could be in Eastbourne.

Albie Smith, 14, was last seen in Portslade where he lives on Monday (March 12) at around 4.30pm. Sussex Police says he could be in Southwick, Haywards Heath or Eastbourne.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with short wavy light brown hair. Albie was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded-top and dark trainers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 2 of 13/03.