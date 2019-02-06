Milliner Stephen Jones showcases some 160 hats in Brighton

Hats created for famous names from the Duchess of Sussex to Kate Moss form part of a new exhibition in Brighton.

Stephen Jones Hats at The Royal Pavilion will open tomorrow (Thursday, February 7) and run until June 9.

A hat created for Victoria Beckham in the banquetting room of the Royal Pavilion

The exhibition, which has been seven years in the planning, showcases more than 160 pieces from the designer's 40-year career.

It centres on an imaginary banquet in the banqueting room of the palace built for King George IV some 200 years ago.

There, visitors will find 26 famous faces represented by a headpiece Jones created for them, such as Kylie Minogue, Victoria Beckham, the Duchess of Sussex and Boy George.