Milestone celebrated by funeral directors

Eastbourne’s longest running independent funeral director has marked its 20th anniversary with a £500 donation to charity.

Kevin Young at Rosedale Funeral Service Ltd in Grove Road presented the donation to Leesa Pattison from You Raise Me Up, the charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to families who lose a child aged 16-25.

Rosedale is owned and run by Kevin – a funeral director in Eastbourne since 1984.

Kevin said it was because of the nationalisation of the funeral industry he decided to open Rosedale in April 1998. He is a fully qualified funeral director, holds the diploma in funeral directing and is a member of and licensed by the British Institute of Funeral Directors.

Kevin said, “We have a fantastic team here and we pride ourselves on our professional, sensitive, caring and above all friendly approach to what is, for most of us, one of the most daunting experiences that we all have to undertake at some time in our lives.”