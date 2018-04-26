Metal recycled from Eastbourne crematorium raises charity cash

Eastbourne Borough Council has donated £5,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to a metal recycling scheme at the town’s crematorium.

Eastbourne Crematorium in Langney is run by the council and is a member of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management’s (ICCM) national metals recycling scheme.

When a body is cremated, the remains may contain metals from orthopaedic implants, such as hip or knee replacement joints, as well as items from the construction of the coffin.

If a bereaved family gives consent, these metals are recycled by the ICCM, and the proceeds are shared between its members to donate to the charity of their choice.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Cabinet Lead for Direct Assistant Services, said. “Sadly, cancer touches so many lives and we all know someone who has been affected by this terrible disease.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is a wonderful organisation which offers help to people when they’re diagnosed with cancer, going through treatment and recovering. I hope this donation will make a difference.”

Lizzie Armstrong, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said, “We would like to say a huge thank you to Eastbourne Borough Council for nominating Macmillan Cancer Support to receive a £5,000 donation from the ICCM metals recycling scheme.

“One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime, and for many of us this will be the hardest challenge we will ever face. This generous donation will help Macmillan to reach and improve the lives of people living with cancer in Eastbourne.”

Since the metals recycling scheme began, the ICCM has donated more than £4.9 million to 376 different charities.