A Met Office alert for ice across Sussex has been issued for overnight.

The yellow (be aware) alert is from 7pm today until 9am tomottow (Tuesday March 20).

The Met Office says: “Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “After a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

“The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks.

“Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight.”

However, the temperature will start to rise tomorrow up from freezing to around 8degC.

The wind is set to move round to a more westerly direction, bringing slightly warmer conditions but more unsettled showery weather.