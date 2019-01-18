Men can join the ladies in Eastbourne Race for Life 2019

Men and women are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

This year, for the first time ever, it is not just open to women.

Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Eastbourne Sports Park on June 16.

Jenny Ainsworth, Cancer Research UK’s Eastbourne event manager, said, “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Eastbourne access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part.

“You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Jenny said, “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“Thanks to everyone who raises money, Cancer Research UK is able to fund research to fight 200 types of cancer. The good news is more people are surviving the disease than ever before.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.