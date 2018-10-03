Meghan Markle reaches out to American woman during Brighton visit

A woman from South Carolina in America has spoken of the moment the Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle – reached out to her outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton today.

Renee Poole, 51, travels to Seaford every year to see her family.

Renee Poole, 51, outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton today (October 3)

She said: "I found out the day before coming that my gran had died, so it wasn't much of a family, but a funeral.

"I gave sunflowers to Meghan, which are very famous in California, and she recognised that and said 'thank you – what brings you here'.

"I told her normally it would be a holiday but my gran passed and she said 'I'm so sorry'.

"She started to walk away and then she came back and put her hand on my arm and said 'I am truly so sorry' and I said thank you."

Asking the 51-year-old how she felt when Meghan took the time to speak to her, she said: "It makes her very human and very relatable and that means a lot to me.

"It was fantastic to see them – they are our American royals and we follow them greatly – I do especially."

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – live coverage of their visit to Sussex

Harry and Meghan: Crowds build as royals visit Brighton

Harry and Meghan greeted by Brighton schoolchildren on Royal Pavilion visit