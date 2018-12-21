Meeting over controversial 700 homes plan for outskirts of Eastbourne

A planning meeting will discuss the planned development of 700 homes in Morning Mill Farm in Willingdon.

The meeting will take place at Polegate Free Church on the town’s High Street on January 3 from 10am.

Fresh plans to build 700 homes on Mornings Mill Farm will be discussed by planners

Revised plan for 700 homes outside Eastbourne

The council’s planning committee will discuss the controversial application to build a number of homes in the site off Eastbourne Road – a plan which was recently reduced from 1,100 houses.

Included in the plan is a medical centre, primary school, community hall, local shops, allotments, playing fields and open spaces with two new accesses on to the estate. People had until Boxing Day to voice their concern or support for the scheme.

The landowners, the University of Brighton and Charles and Peter Vine, who grew up on the land, say the development will create a new sustainable neighbourhood on the 51.2 hectare site, currenly scrub land, redundant playing fields, open land and farmland.

An amended design and access statement submitted with the application said, “Our vision is to create an inclusive sustainable neighbourhood that properly integrates with Polegate and Willingdon and which provides much needed housing, employment and community facilities.”

