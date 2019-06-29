Massive vegan protest in Brighton city centre

Hundreds of animal rights activists protested in Brighton city centre today (June 29).

The ‘march for the animals’ started at Preston Park Clock Tower at midday, and made its way through the city centre to raise awareness of animal rights.

March for Animals in Brighton city centre, photo by Steve Holloway SUS-190629-150435001

Campaigners waved banners with messages like “vegan: equality for all beings” and “there’s no excuse for animal abuse” as they blocked traffic in Churchill Square, chanting: “What do we want? Animal Liberation. When do we want it? now.”

There was a large police presence and the demonstration caused significant disruption to traffic around Churchill Square before moving on towards the seafront.

The description on the event’s Facebook page says: “This is a call to all animal lovers to stand together in solidarity with the animals – for the silenced, the unheard and the oppressed, for the ones who have suffered and to those who are suffering.

“The injustice the animals face is a threat to all of us and the environment we live in. 56 billion land animals are killed each year for food and between 37 and 120 billion fish are killed on commercial farms each year. Many animals are still exploited for entertainment at circuses and zoos. And roughly 3.79 million animal testing procedures were undertaken in 2017.

Photo by Steve Holloway SUS-190629-150926001

“For too long we have ignored and silenced these non-human animals, of whom we share our planet with. If we want a future, we must fight for a compassionate revolution.”

The march is planned to finish at Brunswick Square with speeches by prominent animal rights activists.

A second demonstration is planned this afternoon outside Brighton and Hove Greyhound Stadium, where activists claim the animals are being treated cruelly “in the name of sport”. It begins at 5.30pm.