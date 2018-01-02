Market to return to Eastbourne

Langney Market has been saved from closure and will reopen again soon.

There was upset last year when it was announced the company which organises the market was not reviewing its business arrangement with Langney Shopping Centre.

But today traders said they had struck a deal themselves with centre bosses and the market would reopen on Tuesdays and Saturdays from this Saturday (January 6) in the same spot as before – fronting Langney Rise and Willingdon Drove.

Neil Avis, the centre’s manager, said he was delighted the market would return.

“We are very pleased as we realise the market is a very strong link to the community and very much part of the Langney set up,” he said.

“We decided to try and save it and approached the traders direct who said yes they were interested.

“It will be business as usual from this Saturday.”

Kevin and Tessa Seed, the proprietors of the Langney Market pet stall, said, “We are pleased to say we have been in negotiations with Langney Shopping Centre and they have agreed to the market staying and being run by the traders.”