Man with hypothermia runs Beachy Head Marathon twice

A determined fundraiser completed the Beachy Head Marathon twice, despite suffering from hypothermia.

The bitter temperatures took their toll on Anwar Akchich and halfway through his first marathon at 3am, on the windy clifftop route, he was struggling to breathe.

The 38-year-old was raising money for Macmillan and St Wilfrid’s in memory of his grandmother, known affectionately as Nanny Pat, and refused to give up on the gruelling 52-mile challenge he had set himself.

After completing the first 26 undulating miles throughout the night he felt so ill that he scrapped his plan to camp out in the portable toilets for an hour before the official race began at 9am. Instead he went home, warmed up and had a nap and a bowl of pasta before making it back to the start line.

However, his body was still struggling to recover.

He said, “ I felt awful. I was gasping for breath. I could only run downhill. To be honest I could barely walk.”

But Anwar made it, and the medical team at the finish line confirmed he had been suffering with hypothermia.

He has now fully recovered and raised £4,000 for his chosen charities.

Not put off by the ordeal, he plans to run from Lands End to John o’ Groats and back to Eastbourne next year.