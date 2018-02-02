Man who believes he found ‘God particle’ at Beachy Head opens science exhibition in Eastbourne

A man who claims to have found a material which mimics the ‘God Particle’ has opened a scientific exhibition in Eastbourne.

Tarek Merouani has launched The Higgs Boson show in Cavendish Place – named after the particle which is believed by scientists to have been essential to the creation of the universe.

Tarek with his experiments

Tarek was first inspired when he discovered a 2,000-year-old coral stone at the foot of Beachy Head which he believes has the miraculous qualities of the controversial mass-generating particle.

Over the last 10 years, he has developed a collection of scientific art for the show and has been compelled to share it with the world.

Tarek said, “This art collection is a vehicle to share my work on proving the Higgs Boson particle exists and its implications for mankind. I am delighted to share my insights and welcome the opportunity to discuss them further with visitors to the show.”

His outlandish theories include the belief Higgs boson can absorb its environment and transform any material to help sustain life. This can be proved, he believes, by his zany experiments which are on display at the exhibition – including a goldfish he says is kept alive by the particle.

Tarek discussing his theories at the Higgs Boson Show

To see all this and more, the show is free to visitors and open daily from 9am to 6pm at 28a Cavendish Place, Eastbourne BN21 3JA.