Man wanted on suspicion of murder may be in Eastbourne

Officers from the Met’s Extradition Unit are appealing for information to trace a man wanted in Albania who may be in Eastbourne.

Granit Shehu, 34, is wanted in Albania on suspicion of murder.

It is believed he was involved in an altercation on September 16, 2015, in which he produced a firearm and shot a man who subsequently died as result of his injuries.

Shehu is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair.

He is known to have links to Eastbourne, London, Leeds and the West Midlands.

A police spokesperson said, “Due to the nature of the offences Shehu is wanted for, we would ask members of the public not to approach him.

“Anyone with information on Shehu’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Met’s Extradition Unit on 0207 230 3191 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”