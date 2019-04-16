Man wanted in connection with serious sexual offence in Hailsham

Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence in Hailsham.

Tre John Bunby has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order in Brighton on January 24.

He was bailed to attend court on March 13 with conditions not to contact the complainant, but police say he has since breached these conditions and failed to attend court.

The 26-year-old is also sought in connection with a serious sexual offence in Hailsham in October 2018.

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It is believed Bunby, a barber, of Hoddern Avenue, Peacehaven, could be in the Brighton, Seaford, Peacehaven and Eastbourne areas.

Detective Sergeant Jane Donnelly said, “Bunby is wanted in connection with a number of very serious offences and we are not treating this lightly. We are seeking the support of the public to locate him urgently and bring him to justice.”

If you see him or know where he is, report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting reference 47190013228.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.