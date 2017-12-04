Man wanted by police over Eastbourne stabbing

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Andrew Prince.

Prince, 20 and unemployed, is believed to be frequenting the Hastings area and is wanted in connection with a GBH that took place on October 30 in Eastbourne town centre.

At about 5.40pm on Monday October 30, police were alerted to a man who had been stabbed in Lushington Lane, Eastbourne.

The 21-year-old local victim suffered serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back, and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Sussex Police say Prince is also wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court for possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone seeing Prince or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report details online quoting serial 1096 of 30/10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.