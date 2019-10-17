Man tries to pull girl into van in Lewes

A man tried to pull a girl into his van in Lewes on Tuesday (October 15).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in Prince Edward’s Road, at around 5.40pm.

The incident happened in Prince Edward's Road

He tried to pull her in but she ran away unhurt, police said.

Shocked Newhaven residents sets up fundraising page for arson attack victims

The man is described as white, in his 30s with a “wrinkly complexion”, of broad build and wearing a light grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

His vehicle was described as a grey or silver transit van.

Investigating Officer DC Stephen Lowin said: “We understand this would have been distressing for the victim and we are providing support and advice to her and her family.

“We have not had any other such reports in the area and we are aware the school has circulated a message to parents for guidance.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching this description in the area at this time.

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage if they were driving in this area.”

You can report information to police either online or by calling 101 quoting 356 of 16/10.